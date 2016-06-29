FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Istanbul governor's office says 41 killed, 239 wounded in airport bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Forty-one people were killed and 239 others were wounded in a suicide bomb attack at Istanbul's main international airport on Tuesday, the Istanbul governor's office said in a statement, making it the deadliest attack this year in Turkey.

Ten of those killed in the attack, blamed on Islamic State, were foreign nationals while three people held dual nationality. Among the wounded, 109 were discharged from the hospitals, the governor's office said in its statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
