8 months ago
Bus carrying soldiers explodes in Turkey's Kayseri, some believed killed -sources
December 17, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 8 months ago

Bus carrying soldiers explodes in Turkey's Kayseri, some believed killed -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZIANTEP, Turkey, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A bus transporting soldiers was hit by an explosion near a university in the central Turkish city of Kayseri on Saturday, killing and wounding an unknown number of people, security sources said.

Ambulances were sent to the area after the explosion, the sources said. Turkey's Dogan news agency said the blast hit the bus as it drove past a car believed to be packed with explosives.

The blast came a week after a twin bombing outside an Istanbul soccer stadium killed more than 40 people and wounded more than 100, an attack claimed by Kurdish militants. (Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu and David Dolan; Editing by Paul Tait)

