Explosion kills one at Turkish magazine office -reports
March 25, 2015

Explosion kills one at Turkish magazine office -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 25 (Reuters) - An explosion ripped through a Turkish magazine’s office on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding three others, local media reported, citing police.

Investigators did not immediately know what caused the explosion but were focusing on the possibility of a bomb attack on the offices of the monthly Adimlar Magazine in the Istanbul district of Kagithane, Sabah newspaper said.

Adimlar is published by sympathisers of the Islamist militant group, the Great Eastern Islamic Raiders’ Front (IBDA-C), Sabah said.

IBDA-C, which supports Islamic rule in Turkey and says the country’s current secular leadership is illegal, claimed responsibility for attacks in 2003 on Jewish and British targets that killed 57 people.

The explosion knocked over walls in the Adimlar building and damaged neighbouring structures, CNN Turk reported. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Alan Crosby)

