a year ago
Iran suspends all flights to Istanbul airport after attack
June 29, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Iran suspends all flights to Istanbul airport after attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Iran said it had suspended all flights to Istanbul's main international airport on Wednesday after it was attacked by militants.

"Due to last night's explosion at Ataturk Airport ... all Iranian flights are suspended until their safety and security are guaranteed," Reza Jafarzadeh, director of the public relations at Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

He added that the flights might be resumed in the afternoon. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

