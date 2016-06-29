FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Islamic State behind Istanbul airport attack that killed 36 -Turkish PM
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 12:11 AM / a year ago

Islamic State behind Istanbul airport attack that killed 36 -Turkish PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Findings point to Islamic State responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on Istanbul's main international airport that killed 36 people and wounded many more on Tuesday, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

"According to assessments so far, 36 people have lost their lives and there were also many wounded," Yildirim told reporters at the site of the attack on Europe's third-busiest airport.

He also said that a small number of the wounded were seriously injured.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Daren Butler, Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.