'Vast majority' of dead in Istanbul airport attack were Turkish, official says
June 28, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

'Vast majority' of dead in Istanbul airport attack were Turkish, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - The “vast majority” of victims in a suicide bomb attack at Istanbul’s main airport were Turkish nationals but foreigners were also among the casualties, an official said on Wednesday.

Suicide bombers killed 28 people and wounded another 60 on Tuesday at Ataturk Airport, Europe’s third-biggest hub.

The Turkish official was unable to immediately provide further details about the nationalities of the dead and wounded. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
