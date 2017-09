ISTANBUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - An explosion that rocked an area near an Istanbul metro station on Tuesday may have been caused by a bomb on an overpass, Turkish broadcaster NTV said.

Haberturk TV earlier reported that one person had been killed in the explosion near the Bayrampasa station on the European side of Istanbul. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)