Top Kurdish PKK Militant: Don't know who is behind Ankara bombing
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 18, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A top member of Turkey’s outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) said he does not know who was behind Wednesday’s car bombing in Ankara, but said the attack could be in retaliation for “massacres in Kurdistan”, according to a Kurdish news agency.

“We don’t know who did this. But it could be an act of retaliation for the massacres in Kurdistan,” Cemil Bayik was quoted as saying by the Firat news agency, which is seen as close to the PKK, on Thursday.

Twenty-eight people were killed and dozens wounded in Turkey’s capital Ankara on Wednesday when a car laden with explosives detonated next to military buses near the armed forces’ headquarters, parliament and other government buildings. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan)

