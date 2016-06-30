Turkish police raid suspected Islamic State cells in Istanbul, Izmir -Anadolu

ISTANBUL, June 30 (Reuters) - Turkish police carried out raids against suspected Islamic State cells in Istanbul and the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, the state-run Anadolu agency said on Thursday, two days after a triple suicide bombing killed 42 people at Istanbul airport.

Counter-terrorism police teams led by special forces officers carried out raids in three working-class neighbourhoods of Istanbul - Pendik, Basaksehir and Sultanbeyli - Anadolu said, without citing its sources.

Nine suspected militants, thought to have been in contact with Islamic State members in Syria, were meanwhile detained in raids in three districts in Izmir, the news agency said. It said they were accused of financing, recruiting and providing logistical support to the Sunni hardline group. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)