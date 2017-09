MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tuesday’s deadly bomb attack in Istanbul confirms the need for countries to urgently join forces to battle terrorism, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

President Vladimir Putin has for months been pushing for an over-arching international coalition against Islamic militants in Syria and elsewhere that he says would be much broader than the U.S.-led coalition in Syria. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)