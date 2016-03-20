FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Istanbul cancels soccer derby on security fears - CNN Turk
March 20, 2016

Istanbul cancels soccer derby on security fears - CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - A soccer derby between Turkish sides Fenerbahce and Galatasaray scheduled for Sunday evening was postponed and fans evacuated after the Istanbul Governor’s office said “serious intelligence was obtained” about a potential security threat, CNN Turk TV said.

The cancellation of the match, which was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), came a day after a suicide bomber killed himself and four other people, and wounded dozens more, in an attack on Istanbul’s most popular shopping district.

Reporting by Murad Sezer and Humeyra Pamuk and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

