Istanbul cancels soccer derby on security fears - CNN Turk

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - A soccer derby between Turkish sides Fenerbahce and Galatasaray scheduled for Sunday evening was postponed and fans evacuated after the Istanbul Governor’s office said “serious intelligence was obtained” about a potential security threat, CNN Turk TV said.

The cancellation of the match, which was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), came a day after a suicide bomber killed himself and four other people, and wounded dozens more, in an attack on Istanbul’s most popular shopping district.