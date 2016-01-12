Syrian suicide bomber thought to be behind Istanbul blast - Turkey's Erdogan

Police secure the area after an explosion near the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as the Blue mosque in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Syrian suicide bomber is thought to have been responsible for an explosion in the heart of Istanbul’s historic tourist district on Tuesday which killed 10 people including Turks and foreigners, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

“I condemn the terror incident in Istanbul assessed to be an attack by a suicide bomber with Syrian origin. Unfortunately we have 10 dead including foreigners and Turkish nationals... There are also 15 wounded,” Erdogan told a lunch for Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, in a speech broadcast live on television.