Flights to stop landing at Istanbul airport after 2110 GMT -official
June 28, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Flights to stop landing at Istanbul airport after 2110 GMT -official

ISTANBUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Planes will be allowed to land at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport until 2110 GMT, and flights have already been stopped from taking off following a deadly blast on Tuesday, an official for Turkish Airlines said.

Two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance to the main international airport in Istanbul on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and wounding many more, Turkish officials and witnesses said. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

