Turkish Airlines suspends flights, offers refund after Istanbul attack
June 29, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

Turkish Airlines suspends flights, offers refund after Istanbul attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines suspended its flights until 8 am (0500 GMT) on Wednesday, the company said in a statement, after suspected Islamic State bombers killed 36 people at Istanbul airport late on Tuesday.

The flag carrier said in another statement any bookings on flights to or from Istanbul Ataturk airport between 28 June and 5 July 2016 would be changed or refunded without any cost, provided the passenger requests this by July 31. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

