Death toll in Turkish car bomb attack rises to 37 - health minister

ANKARA, March 14 (Reuters) - The death toll in a car bomb attack in the Turkish capital Ankara has risen to 37 people, Health Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu said on Monday, adding that 71 people were still being treated in hospital.

Of those in hospital, 15 were in serious condition, he told reporters.

Sunday’s bombing was the second such attack in the administrative heart of the city in under a month and two senior security officials told Reuters initial findings suggested the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group was responsible. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)