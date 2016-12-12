FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll in Istanbul bombings rises to 44 - health minister
December 12, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 8 months ago

Death toll in Istanbul bombings rises to 44 - health minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The death toll from Saturday night's twin bombings in Istanbul has risen to 44, of whom 36 were police officers, Health Minister Recep Akdag was cited as saying by state-run Anadolu agency and other media on Monday.

An offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group claimed responsibility for the bombings outside an Istanbul soccer stadium, which also wounded around 150 people. The death toll was previously said to be 38. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
