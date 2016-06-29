FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ukrainian, Iranian among 36 people killed in Istanbul airport attack - officials
June 29, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Ukrainian, Iranian among 36 people killed in Istanbul airport attack - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - One Ukrainian and one Iranian citizen were among 36 people killed by three suicide bombers in an attack at Istanbul's main international airport on Tuesday night blamed on Islamic State militants, officials from the two countries said on Wednesday.

Around 150 people were wounded in the attack and Saudi media reported that among those hurt were seven Saudis, who were in good condition.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Sami Aboudi in Dubai; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

