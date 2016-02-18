FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House condemns attack in Ankara, stands with NATO ally Turkey
February 18, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

White House condemns attack in Ankara, stands with NATO ally Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An ambulance arrives to the site of an explosion in Ankara, Turkey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it condemned an attack in Ankara that killed 28 people and wounded dozens near the armed forces’ headquarters, parliament and other government buildings.

“We stand together with Turkey, a NATO ally, a strong partner, and a valued member of the counter-ISIL coalition in the face of this attack,” said Ned Price, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech

