Attacker "randomly opened fire" before Istanbul airport blasts- witness
June 28, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Attacker "randomly opened fire" before Istanbul airport blasts- witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - One of the attackers in a multiple suicide bombing at Istanbul’s main international airport on Tuesday “randomly opened fire” as he walked through the terminal building, shortly before three explosions, an eyewitness told Reuters.

“We came right to international departures and saw the man randomly shooting. He was just firing at anyone coming in front of him. He was wearing all black. His face was not masked. I was 50 metres away from him,” said Paul Roos, 77, a South African tourist on his way back to Cape Town with his wife.

“We ducked behind a counter but I stood up and watched him. Two explosions went off shortly after one another. By that time he had stopped shooting,” Roos told Reuters.

“He turned around and started coming towards us. He was holding his gun inside his jacket. He looked around anxiously to see if anyone was going to stop him and then went down the escalator ... We heard some more gunfire and then another explosion, and then it was over.”

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan

