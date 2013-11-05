Turkey launches EUR1.25bn 8-yr bond at 4.45% yield

LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey, rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody‘s/Fitch, has launched a EUR1.25bn eight-year bond at the final yield of 4.45%, according to market sources.

Final terms came at the tight end of revised guidance of 4.5% area (plus or minus 5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of 4.625% area released earlier on Tuesday.

Order books for the issue were heard at around EUR3.75bn when they went subject, according to a source.

Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are the leads on the SEC-registered issue, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)