FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey sets final yield on 30-year US dollar bond sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey sets final yield on 30-year US dollar bond sale

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey, rated Ba1/BBB-, has set the final yield on its upcoming sale of a 30-year US dollar-denominated bond at 4.95%, according to market sources.

Orders for the issue have topped USD4bn, according to a source.

The sovereign released initial price guidance of 5% area earlier on Tuesday for the new benchmark-sized SEC-registered deal.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to price later today.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.