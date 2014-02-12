FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey set to raise USD1.5bn through 2045 bond
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey set to raise USD1.5bn through 2045 bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey is set to raise USD1.5bn through its upcoming February 2045 international bond issue.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has tightened yield guidance on the offering to the final range of 6.70% to 6.75%, from initial price thoughts of 6.75% to 6.875% area.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

