Turkey launches US$1.5bn tap of April 2043 bonds at 4.95%
January 7, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey launches US$1.5bn tap of April 2043 bonds at 4.95%

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - Turkey will raise a further US$1.5bn through a re-opening of its due April 2043 bonds, according to a lead, launching the note at a yield of 4.95.%

That yield is tighter than initial price thoughts of 5.125% area, announced earlier on Wednesday. The SEC-registered deal is expected to price later today. The tap takes the overall size of the bond to US$3bn.

Turkey is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by Fitch. Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan are lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)

