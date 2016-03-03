Yapi reopens Europe's sub debt market

* Turkish lender sells Tier 2 bond

* First European sub-debt deal since January

* High yield needed to entice investors

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Yapi Kredi surprised the bank capital market this week when it became the first European lender to issue subordinated debt in nearly two months after a rout in the Additional Tier 1 sector brought issuance to a halt.

While Europe’s FIG bankers will not read too much into the Turkish institution’s Basel III-compliant Tier 2 issue, Tuesday’s trade was still testament to Yapi’s standing in the capital markets and showed that investors are slowly returning to the product.

Issuance from Europe ground to a halt, with no AT1 or Tier 2 deal since mid-January, after the iTraxx Subordinated Financials index blew out by more than 150bp from January 22 to hit 334bp on February 11. Volumes are down 80% year-on-year and many leading banks’ sub debt is still trading well below par.

But with conditions beginning to improve - the Sub Fin is now trading at 211bp - supply is expected to pick up. Yapi, though, had to pay a high price to get the trade away.

“It’s a different kettle of fish [from European names], but it shows that if you pay the price and put a big number on it, you can get deals done,” said one European FIG banker.

Yapi provided an attractive yield, pricing the US$500m 8.50% 10-year non-call five trade at 8.625%. It then rallied on the break to 8.25% bid with retail buyers in particular seeking paper.

At that final yield, which was 12.5bp inside initial guidance, Yapi was offering a considerable premium over Vakifbank’s Basel III compliant Tier 2 bond, which was the closest comparable.

That deal, which matures in February 2025 but is callable in February 2020, was trading at 7.89%, according to Thomson Reuters data, though some bankers spotted it in the mid 7% area. Taking into account the 12-month curve adjustment, bankers close to the Yapi trade put fair value at 8.00-8.20%, suggesting a new issue concession of 45bp or more.

Bankers said, however, that any comparison was largely immaterial given the illiquidity of the underlying curves.

“In terms of levels, it’s not ridiculous as I don’t think this is a type of trade that’s about relative value,” said one EM banker away from the deal. “There’s a level that works with investors’ individual portfolios and that’s where this came.”

Yapi undertook a roadshow in December to garner opinion with accounts indicating they needed a significant premium to get involved. The bank then held a global investor call ahead of announcing price thoughts.

UniCredit, which holds an indirect stake of about 42% in Yapi through a joint venture with the Koc Group, acted as an anchor investor with an order of US$150m. Its final allocation was much less, though, after the book reached nearly US$1bn.

Asset managers were the biggest buyers at 55%, but with banks and private banks taking a combined 39%, the retail bid was greater than typically seen in a Tier 2 deal.

HEDGE

The transaction could unlock further Tier 2 supply from Turkey, although other banks may be reluctant to pay such a high price.

There are long-standing mandates waiting to emerge, with banks interested in raising Tier 2 capital especially in dollars as a hedge against potential lira weakness.

The currency has fallen nearly 17% against the dollar over the past 12 months, albeit it is flat this year, and a US dollar capital instrument helps protect against further depreciation, which could occur if the Federal Reserve goes back to rate hiking mode.

While the regulator ensures that Yapi and all Turkish banks keep a matched dollar loan and liability portfolio - which protects them from FX risk from a liquidity perspective - lenders can still suffer in the event of a currency depreciation as most of their capital is denominated in lira.

Issuing dollar-denominated Tier 2 debt is one way of ensuring the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) becomes less sensitive to the lira’s performance.

“This deal is partly about increasing CAR and partly about making them less sensitive to the lira. This was not about funding,” said Tommaso Ponsele, director, CEEMEA debt capital markets at Citigroup, one of the leads.

“In this environment it’s important to issue in dollars to protect the CAR against potential lira depreciation.”

In addition, with Turkish banks’ old-style Tier 2 bonds amortising at a faster rate from March 31 as a result of rule changes that align Turkey closer with Europe, a number of the issuers of old-style Tier 2 have greater incentives to sell new-style instruments to boost their capital ratios.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi UFJ and UniCredit joined Citigroup as lead manager. Ratings on the 144A/Reg S instruments are expected to be Ba3 from Moody’s and BBB- from Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)