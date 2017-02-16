FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Turkey launches US$1.25n tap of its March 2027 bonds at 5.65%
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 6 months ago

Turkey launches US$1.25n tap of its March 2027 bonds at 5.65%

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Turkey has launched a US$1.25bn tap of its March 2027 bonds at a yield of 5.65%, according to a lead.

The size is bigger than the US$1bn the leads had told the market to expect in their initial announcement on Thursday.

The tap takes the overall size of the notes to US$3.25bn.

Official guidance was 5.75% area, which compared with initial price thoughts of 5.85% area.

The notes, which carry a 6% coupon, were originally priced on January 18 for US$2bn at 6.15%.

BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and MUFG are lead managers on the tap, which is today's business.

Turkey is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.