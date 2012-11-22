FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deal reached on financing for third Istanbul bridge-sources
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 22, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Deal reached on financing for third Istanbul bridge-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Contractors tasked with building a third bridge across Turkey’s Bosphorus Sea have reached agreement with six Turkish banks on financing for the project worth more than $2 billion, two sources said on Thursday.

Six Turkish banks, including Isbank, Yapi Kredi , Vakifbank, Garanti, Halkbank and Akbank will provide the loan, two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The North Marmara Highway Project involves 414 km (257 miles) of roads looping north of Istanbul and a third bridge across the Bosphorus.

The tender was held in May and a consortium of Italy’s Astaldi and Turkey’s IC Ictas was selected for the project.  (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.