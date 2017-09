ANKARA, May 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish government will maintain fiscal discipline for the rest of the year, Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Monday, adding that data for the first four months of the year was a result of that discipline.

Turkey’s budget surplus was 5.4 billion lira ($1.8 billion)in April, data showed on Monday. ($1 = 2.9664 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)