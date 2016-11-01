FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Turkey's Limak, VTB Capital and Flughafen Zuerich to jointly bid for Sofia airport
November 1, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey's Limak, VTB Capital and Flughafen Zuerich to jointly bid for Sofia airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's Limak Holding, Russia's VTB Capital and Switzerland's Flughafen Zuerich will together bid for the 35-year operation rights of an airport in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

In September Bulgaria extended the deadline for bids in the tender by a month, to Nov. 18, due to increased interest in the process.

The Bulgarian government expects the tender to operate its main airport in Sofia to bring in some 1.2 billion levs ($689 million). (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

