Turkey's Limak, VTB Capital and Flughafen Zuerich to jointly bid for Sofia airport

ANKARA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's Limak Holding, Russia's VTB Capital and Switzerland's Flughafen Zuerich will together bid for the 35-year operation rights of an airport in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

In September Bulgaria extended the deadline for bids in the tender by a month, to Nov. 18, due to increased interest in the process.

The Bulgarian government expects the tender to operate its main airport in Sofia to bring in some 1.2 billion levs ($689 million). (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)