FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Isbank says allegations against chairman do not reflect truth
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 17, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Isbank says allegations against chairman do not reflect truth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Isbank said on Thursday allegations against its chairman do not reflect truth after newspapers close to the government said a prosecutor had submitted an indictment accusing him of involvement in a fuel-smuggling ring.

It said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it will take every legal action to protect the legal rights of the bank and managers but had not received official notification regarding the subject so far.

The media reports said the prosecutor’s indictment also accused the founder of conglomerate Dogan Holding of involvement in a fuel-smuggling ring. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.