6 months ago
Turkey's CarrefourSA plans to hire 3,000 new workers this year -general manager
February 21, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 6 months ago

Turkey's CarrefourSA plans to hire 3,000 new workers this year -general manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish affiliate of French supermarket chain Carrefour plans to hire at least 3,000 new workers and invest at least 100 million lira ($29 million) on its business this year, its general manager said on Tuesday.

Hakan Ergin made the comment to reporters at a news conference in Istanbul. On Friday CarrefourSA reported a net loss of 432.2 million lira for 2016, wider than the 31.7 million loss it reported a year earlier.

CarrefourSA is a joint venture between Carrefour and Turkey's Sabanci Holding ($1 = 3.6227 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

