ISTANBUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday it would provide between 0.2-9 billion lira ($5 billion) in funding via its daily repo auctions until June 18.

It said the upper limit in its one-month repo auctions would be 0.5 billion lira between May 17 and June 18. ($1 = 1.82 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)