Turkish c.bank to maintain cautious monetary policy stance-governor
December 11, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish c.bank to maintain cautious monetary policy stance-governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZIANTEP, Turkey, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday the bank would maintain its cautious monetary policy stance until the inflation outlook is in line with medium-term targets.

Basci said steps on excessive household borrowing would support an improvement in the current account deficit, which is currently at around 7 percent of gross domestic product.

The export-import ratio rose to above 65 percent in November, he said, adding that he expects an improvement in the current account deficit excluding gold from November. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Seda Sezer)

