Turkey cbank says tighter liquidity policy to dampen credit growth
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2013 / 8:20 AM / in 5 years

Turkey cbank says tighter liquidity policy to dampen credit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday its tighter liquidity policy and a recent deceleration in capital inflows would help dampen credit growth but said the country’s current account deficit was likely to widen in the short term.

The bank made the comments in a presentation a day after it unexpectedly slashed its overnight lending rate but moved to tighten liquidity overall by reducing lira funding and draining more foreign currency and gold from the market.

Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
