Turkey central banker sees inflation down to 6.5%
May 11, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank expects that currency stability and lower commodity prices will bring inflation to 6.5 percent, down from the 11.1 percent annual rate posted in April, Deputy Governor Turalay Kenc said on Friday.

“As compared to previous years the currency is stable and commodity prices ... are coming down. As a result we think the inflation rate will come down to 6.5 percent,” Kenc told a banking conference organised by Mitsubishi-UFJ Securities.

Most economists believe Turkey will overshoot its the 6.5 percent mid-point of annual inflation by December as well as its target of 5 percent.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
