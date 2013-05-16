Turkish central bank seen cutting rates to spur growth, tame lira

ISTANBUL, May 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank is set to cut key interest rates on Thursday to boost the faltering economy and stop cash from stimulus measures in Japan and other rich economies fuelling a further rise in the lira.

Other central banks, including those of South Korea, Australia and Israel, have also lowered rates in recent weeks to weaken their currencies and keep exports competitive to protect growth in the face of aggressive monetary easing elsewhere.

Eight out of 11 economists in a Reuters poll published this week said they expected the bank to cut its benchmark, overnight borrowing and lending rates by 50 basis points, while the remaining three analysts expected a 25 basis point cut.

The benchmark rate is currently 5.00 percent, after the central bank cut the three main rates more deeply than expected in April.

“Given the slow recovery in economic activity, the need for a policy rate cut may also be defended from the price stability perspective,” said Erste Securities chief economist Nilufer Sezgin, noting that weaker growth was likely to translate into lower inflation in the medium term.

Turkish growth slowed sharply to 2.2 percent last year and the central bank has undertaken a series of rate cuts since last September to try and spur the economy.

The lira currency fell to its weakest since March on Wednesday, but its real effective exchange rate (REER) remains above the key level of 120 to the dollar identified by central bank governor Erdem Basci as a trigger for short-term rate cuts.

The REER - the lira’s weighted average relative to the dollar, adjusted for the effects of inflation - stood at 121.10 in April, but was about 120.2 on Wednesday. It could ease further in the summer due to seasonally low consumer price data, Sezgin said.

A stronger lira makes Turkish exports more expensive and imports cheaper. That risks a widening of the current account deficit, seen as the economy’s biggest weakness, which is already expected to grow to more than $58 billion at the end of 2013 from $47 billion in 2012.

Lowering borrowing costs to bring them more into line with those seen in other countries could help deter capital inflows. But if another major rating agency lifts Turkey to investment-grade, as many expect, that could draw in more cash, driving up the lira and widening the current account gap.

Burgan Securities chief economist Haluk Burumcekci said a benign April CPI reading and disappointing March industrial production data had strengthened the case for lower rates.

This was likely to result in the bank reiterating its optimal policy recipe, “accommodating the global low interest rate environment, while increasing foreign currency reserves via macroprudential measures”, he said. (Editing by Catherine Evans)