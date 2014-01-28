FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank governor asserts bank's independence
January 28, 2014

Turkish central bank governor asserts bank's independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank governor Erdem Basci said on Tuesday that political praise or criticism was not an obstacle to central bank independence, but acknowledged that such commentary meant Turkey was different to Europe.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has railed against high interest rates for fear they could dent economic growth, even though markets have been crying out for such a move to shore up the ailing lira currency.

The central bank will hold an extraordinary policy meeting later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Daren Butler, writing by Alexandra Hudson)

