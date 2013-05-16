FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 4.5 pct
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday to boost the faltering economy and guard against lira appreciation.

It also cut its overnight borrowing and lending rates by the same amount. The moves were within market expectations.

The bank cut the one-week repo policy rate to 4.5 percent from 5.0 percent. It cut the borrowing rate to 3.5 percent from 4.0 percent and the lending rate to 6.5 percent from 7.0 percent.

Eight out of 11 economists in a Reuters poll said they expected the bank to cut the benchmark, overnight borrowing and lending rates by 50 basis points (bps), while the remaining three analysts expected a 25 basis point cut.

In April the bank also cut its main policy rate by 50 basis points. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
