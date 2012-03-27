UPDATE 1-Turkish c.bank holds rates, takes hawkish tone

ISTANBUL, March 27 (Reuters) - ISTANBUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Central Bank held all of its key interest rates steady on Tuesday and pointed to reductions in the volume of cheap cash it supplies to banks, also warning it can tighten policy further if need be.

The bank, seeking to support the lira currency while also trying to stimulate a flagging economy in a complicated policy mix, left its main one-week repo rate at a record low of 5.75 percent.

It kept its overnight borrowing rate at 5.0 percent and the lending rate at 11.5 percent while also doubling, to 20 percent, the amount of lira reserves banks can hold in gold and reducing to zero the amount of foreign exchange reserves that can be held in gold.

Those moves were broadly in line with a Reuters poll of analysts ahead of the meeting.

But a small minority had speculated the bank could cut the lending rate and the bank’s announcement of a low figure for upcoming repo auctions of short-term loans for banks helped strengthen the lira.

“The central bank still maintained its hawkish bias in the near term, in particular by reducing the size in the weekly auction,” Benoit Anne, head of emerging strategy at Societe Generale.

“It was a message that for the time being the policy bias is towards a more hawkish direction.”

The bank has swung back towards tightening some elements of policy after the lira fell almost 4 percent on the back of last month’s surprise cut in the overnight lending rate.

But policymakers also remain anxious to support an economy slowing from double-digit growth a year ago and they continue to tinker with a wide range of policy levers in the hope of boosting domestic lending without weakening the lira.

The lira inched up to 1.7811 against the dollar after the decision from 1.7835 before the decision.

The bank said in its statement it could offer as little as 1 billion lira at repo auctions between now and April 18 and also sent a warning shot on the chances of it tightening policy if need be to act against inflation.

“In the period ahead, factors affecting inflation will be closely watched and on days when it is deemed necessary the practice of additonal monetary tightening may be repeated,” the bank said in its statement.

Inflation is still above 10 percent, around twice the central bank’s target, largely thanks to high world oil prices. While policymakers expect it to fall back into single digits by May, any weakening of the lira would increase the cost of Turkey’s oil - all of which it has to import from abroad. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Patrick Graham)