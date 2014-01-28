FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish c.bank gov sees Jan real exchange rate slightly above 100
January 28, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish c.bank gov sees Jan real exchange rate slightly above 100

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank governor Erdem Basci said he saw the real effective exchange rate of the lira at slightly above 100 in January, referring to a rate the bank monitors to avoid excessive currency volatility.

The real effective exchange rate fell to 106.85 in December from a revised 109.38 in November. It measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey’s trading partners.

Basci was speaking at a news conference to present the bank’s quarterly inflation report. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Daren Butler, writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

