ISTANBUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank raised forex required reserves on Thursday for various maturities, while also raising forex reserve coefficients in a move which will boost the central bank’s forex reserves.

The bank raised its coefficients by 0.1 points for banks wishing to hold more than 30 percent of their reserves in foreign exchange, meaning they will now have to provide proportionally more forex to do so. (Writing by Daren Butler)