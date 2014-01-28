FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank governor says lira volatility prompted emergency meeting
January 28, 2014

Turkish central bank governor says lira volatility prompted emergency meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Tuesday that currency volatility in the last week had prompted the decision to hold an extraordinary monetary policy committee meeting later on Tuesday.

The bank is due to make a statement after that meeting at midnight local time (2200 GMT).

The lira had extended its losses in the last week and set a series of record lows against the dollar after the central bank left its main interest rates unchanged at a previous policy meeting last Tuesday, despite market calls for a hike. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Daren Butler, writing by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)

