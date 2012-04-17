Turkey's Celebi bids in Mumbai airport tender

ANKARA, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Celebi Hava Servisi , a ground handling company, said on Tuesday its Indian unit had made a joint bid in consortium with NAS Aviation Services India Private Limited for a tender to build a domestic cargo terminal at Mumbai’s international airport.

The tender offered by Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) includes the construction of the domestic cargo terminal at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and operation and management of the terminal for a 12 year period until March 31, 2024, Celebi said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.