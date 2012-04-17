FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Celebi bids in Mumbai airport tender
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Celebi bids in Mumbai airport tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Celebi Hava Servisi , a ground handling company, said on Tuesday its Indian unit had made a joint bid in consortium with NAS Aviation Services India Private Limited for a tender to build a domestic cargo terminal at Mumbai’s international airport.

The tender offered by Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) includes the construction of the domestic cargo terminal at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and operation and management of the terminal for a 12 year period until March 31, 2024, Celebi said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.