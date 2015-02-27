FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank head says public duty should be performed to the end
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish central bank head says public duty should be performed to the end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Friday a public duty should be performed for the period for which it was assigned, in comments broadcast on CNN Turk which appeared to dismiss suggestions he may resign.

He told reporters as he arrived at the central bank that the rumours were untrue, that he remained in his post, and that his absence from work on Thursday was due to a health check-up which did not reveal any serious problem. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

