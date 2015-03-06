UPDATE 1-Turkish prime minister asserts central bank has independence

(Adds more comment, background, byline)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday its central bank makes its own decisions in an independent manner, following criticism by President Tayyip Erdogan that has unnerved markets and sent the lira lower.

“Here what we need to understand is that, yes, central bank is independent and it is taking its own decision. At the end of the day the performance of the central bank and performance of monetary policy is part of general economic performance,” Davutoglu said during a webcast from the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

Davutoglu was in New York meeting with bankers and investors, along with the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, in an effort to soothe the nerves of New York investors who hold more than a fifth of the main Turkish stock index.

Investors have been rattled by Erdogan’s demands that the central bank, which is battling inflation as well as the weak lira, must deliver sharper interest rate cuts.

“Central banks do not function in an isolated vacuum. They are functioning and using certain instruments which are important for the government’s policies as well,” he said.

“There is no need to worry about Turkish institutional set up of economy. Every institutions will do its own job within the given parameters. As in the past we will be coordinating this and there are certain mechanisms to coordinate with the central bank,” Davutoglu added.

Earlier Davutoglu told reporters in New York he believed the meetings with investors had been successful and said he had spoken with Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci about the lira weakness.

The lira weakened to a record low of 2.6290 to the dollar, shedding some 2 percent and underperforming emerging markets peers that mostly firmed. It stood at 2.6051 to the dollar by 0014 GMT.

“But we want to have more growth and for more growth we want to have less inflation, less interest rate. That is the challenge we need to achieve,” Davutoglu said during the webcast, which also covered foreign policy and Turkey’s response to the wave of Syrian refugees fleeing a civil war and Islamist militants. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)