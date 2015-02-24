Turkish PM calls for larger and faster rate cuts as inflation falls

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said the central bank’s 25 basis points rate cut was a positive move, but reiterated his desire to see larger and faster cuts.

“Developments in global commodity prices, parameters of domestic political stability and falling inflation led us to expect larger cuts,” Davutoglu told reporters in Budapest.

Turkey’s central bank cut its one-week repo rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, as inflation slowed and it faced growing political pressure to ease monetary policy. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Jonny Hogg)