Turkish PM says discussed lira weakness with central bank governor
March 5, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish PM says discussed lira weakness with central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday he had discussed the weakness of the lira with Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci and said “every kind of measure” on the issue will be taken if necessary.

Speaking as the lira hit fresh record lows against the dollar, Davutoglu also told a news conference that talks he and his economic team were holding with investors in New York had gone succesfully. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Catherine Evans)

