FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey Davutoglu says debate about central bank independence 'overblown'
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey Davutoglu says debate about central bank independence 'overblown'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The recent debate over the independence of the Turkish central bank is “overblown,” Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday, adding that the bank had policy tool independence.

Davutoglu also said in an interview broadcast live on AHaber channel that the bank would take “necessary steps” after a rate increase from the U.S. Federal Reserve and that he does not expect lasting shocks to the Turkish economy.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.