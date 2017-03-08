Turkish indicators signal stronger recovery in Q2 - cenbank governor

DENIZLI, Turkey, March 8 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production data on Wednesday showed a continuation of a recovery in economic activity and initial indicators signal a stronger recovery from the second quarter, Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday.

In a speech at a business conference in the western city of Denizli, Cetinkaya also said structural reforms were important for a permanent solution on inflation and that the impact of measures taken in January was exactly as planned. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu,; Writing by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)