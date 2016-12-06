Turkish economic activity seen recovering in Q4 -central bank governor

ANKARA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Turkish economic activity is expected to recover in the final quarter of 2016, Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday, noting that the contribution of exports to growth would increase next year.

In a speech in Ankara on the bank's monetary and exchange rate policy for 2017, Cetinkaya also said that the normalisation of ties with Russia has had a positive impact on exports.

He also said the impact of foreign exchange volatility on inflation had been limited but it could start to affect prices from the first quarter of next year. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)