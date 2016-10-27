Turkish economic activity seen picking up in Q4 - central bank governor

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Initial indicators show Turkish economy activity will pick up in the fourth quarter but the central bank will continue to take a cautious stance on monetary policy, its governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Thursday.
Cetinkaya also said efforts to simplify the bank's monetary policy had continued in the third quarter, with a positive trend in core inflation indicators and global risk appetite.
